59m people displaced within their homelands in 2021 ―UN

UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM), citing the latest Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID) on Thursday, said no fewer than 59.1 million people were displaced within their homelands in 2021.

The number, according to IOM, is four million more than what was recorded in 2020.

IOM has welcomed the report, produced by its partner, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), calling it a valuable tool for the organisation, humanitarians, and governments, in supporting communities affected by disasters and other crises.

“Understanding, managing, and adapting to human mobility trends is crucial to ensure humanitarian assistance and essential services are…