APC gov aspirant insists on primary election in Jigawa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Jigawa state, Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu insists on the conduct of primary election for the gubernatorial seat to select the party flag bearer.

The gubernatorial aspirant made the disclosure while declaring his intention to run for the office of governorship under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Dutse the state capital, Alhaji Farouk Adamu said “for now, for now, and I repeat for now none of the aspirants that I will withdraw for”.

According to him “yes I have no problem with consensus, as even in Islam said consensus is a better solution’.

He, therefore, called on the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad…