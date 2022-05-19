Dehydration, bleaching creams, analgesics abuse can cause kidney disease —Expert

In this interview by SADE OGUNTOLA, President, Nigerian Association of Nephrology, Professor Fatiu Arogundade, explains why kidney disease is rampant, says Nigeria has no renal care policy and not responding to the yearnings of many Nigerians with kidney disease.

How does a person get kidney disease, and how common is it in Nigeria?

Kidney diseases are very common worldwide. We have some that are inherited and others that are acquired. The inherited ones account for about 1 to 3 of every 1000 kidney disease cases. However, the acquired ones are far more common. Some of these acquired kidney problem cases are acute, meaning that they develop within a short time, usually within…