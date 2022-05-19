Delta monarchs counsel governorship aspirants to prune down number ahead of primaries

The Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council has urged governorship aspirants from the Delta Central Senatorial district to prune down their number as they head for parties’ primaries to produce candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The Council said it had directed all the aspirants to synergise and select the best and acceptable hands to fly the flags of their parties in the 2023 governorship election.

The admonitions came on Sunday after the monarchs met with governorship aspirants of Urhobo extraction from the various political parties at the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, the paramount ruler of Idjere…