Experts raise concern over possible dearth of environmental health professionals

EXPERTS in the field of environmental health have expressed concern over possible shortage of environmental health officer tutors, which could be a major setback to not just the physical environment but also human health in Nigeria.

The experts raised the alarm during the 45th Founder’s Day and Graduation Ceremony of Environmental Health Officer Tutors at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and the graduation of 51 officers from the 2019/2020 and 2020/202 academic sessions.

The Head of School, Federal Training Centre for Teachers of Health Science, UCH, Mrs Bukola Mustapha, said that urgent action is needed to support the training of environmental health officer tutors…