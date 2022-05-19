Fayemi reiterates commitment to timely completion of projects

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has expressed delight at the pace and quality of work at the Ekiti airport, model colleges and other projects embarked upon by his administration with an assurance to complete the projects before the expiration of his administration in October.

Fayemi stated this in a chat with journalists after inspecting ongoing terminal buildings, runway and other sections of the Ekiti airport in Ado Ekiti during a tour of projects within the state capital on Thursday.

The Governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the company in charge of the projects to deliver within the agreed frame time, said over 720 workers are currently working 24…