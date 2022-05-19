FG determined to improve quality of teachers, eliminate quacks — TRCN boss

THE Federal Government has expressed renewed commitment to improve on the quality of teachers in Nigeria while also ensuring that quacks and unqualified teachers have no place in the classrooms in Nigeria.

Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN) Professor Josiah Ajiboye, who stated this also, revealed that the council had approached the National Assembly for the review of the Act establishing the TRCN in order to strengthen its regulatory authority in the fight against quackery in the teaching profession.

Ajiboye, who spoke in Abuja as guest lecturer at the 24th annual seminar of the Nigerian Academy of Education with the theme: ‘Professionalisation of…