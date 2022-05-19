FG inaugurates governing boards of NPA, MAN, NIWA, others

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has inaugurated the five Governing Boards of Parastatals under the Ministry.

Amaechi, in a statement just before tendering his resignation letter as Minister, explained that the board members would help restructure and reposition the agencies for a robust, transparent and accountable economy.

While inaugurating the boards, Amaechi charged them to work in line with the policy directives of the Federal Government aimed at assisting the Parastatals to achieve its mandates.

“You are also charged with the responsibilities of measuring performance against targets and introducing broad policy measures that will curtail deviations and…