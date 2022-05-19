Finchglow boss to chair LAAC 26th annual conference

THE Chairman of Finchglow Travels, a subsidiary of Finchglow boss to chair LAAC 26th annual conferencewith other aviation industry captains have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), scheduled to hold in Lagos on July 28, 2021.

Bernard who is also the Chairman, Association of Aviation Training Organisations in Nigeria (AATON), in an interview with the conference committee in Lagos agreed to chair the event with the theme: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’

According to the Secretary, Planning Committee, LAAC, Albinus Chiedu, apart from Bernard, other major industry…