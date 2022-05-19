Firm launches Agric platform to improve Agric value chain

In a bid to cover the entire agriculture value chain and support farmers in the country, Oxford Green Farms Group (a new business conglomerate and an agro-allied industry in Africa) has launched an innovative platform known as AgroLyfe recently in Lagos.

The platform, which leverages farming and real estate, will afford farmers and subscribers the opportunity to create consistent income-earning opportunities as well as generate stable and reliable rental income through farmland acquisition.

Subscribers on the platform can purchase farmlands for as low as ₦100,000 to ₦2,000,000 and earn rental income on it every three months, and that it has immediately flagged off with four…