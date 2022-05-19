How Amaechi fared as Minister in charge of maritime industry

First appointed in 2015 as Minister of Transportation and later re-appointed for a second term in 2019, Rotimi Amaechi was placed in charge of the nation’s maritime industry to correct many ills that had bedeviled the sector for years. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI examines the highs and lows of the almost eight-year tenure of the immediate past Minister of Transportation.

When Rotimi Amaechi took over as Minister of Transportation, the nation’s maritime industry was facing many ills in the form of chaotic cargo evacuation processes which was compounded by traffic snarls along the ports access roads. With the ports almost under siege by thousands of articulated vehicles lined up…