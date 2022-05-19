I am more qualified than Tinubu, Osinbajo, says Amaechi

Former Minister of Transport and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, in Kano on Wednesday has said that he is more qualified than APC national leader Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

However, the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has tactically avoided endorsing Amaechi as the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 election

Amaechi visited Kano on Wednesday as part of his consultations ahead of the APC presidential primary.

Amaechi told Ganduje, “I know your position as far as our party presidential candidature is concerned, and I want you to change for me”.

