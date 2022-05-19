INEC orders Imo PDP to use statutory delegates to conduct primary elections

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has taken a new turn as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the PDP to use only statutory delegates for the conduct of all primary elections in the State.

INEC had earlier voided the conduct of the 3-man ad hoc delegates election of the Party held on 30th April 2022 and a subsequent rescheduled Congress held on 11th May.

In the latest twist, the Commission by a letter of 17th May, 2022 to the National Chairman of PDP also voided the 1-man delegate election conducted by the Party as there were no original result sheets at any of the congress venues.

The Commission thereafter ordered the PDP…