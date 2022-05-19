Lagos bans okada in six LGAs, nine LCDAs

Lagos State government on Wednesday imposed a fresh ban to curtail the unruly activities of the okada riders in the state.

The fresh Okada ban followed the February 2020 restriction placed on the activities of the commercial motorcycles.

The State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, placed the fresh order, against the backdrop of growing menace and nuisance constituted by commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada.

The governor, who spoke at at a meeting with Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the State House in Alausa, said the directive affected all highways across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) and nine Local Council…