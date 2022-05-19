More trouble for arrested Ogun ‘landgrabber’ as family petitions DSS over son’s murder in 2013

More trouble on Thursday emerged for detained notorious land grabber, Elijah Adeogun, popularly known as “killer”, who was on Monday arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in the Ikeshi area of Obasanjo, along Idiroko road in Ogun State.

Tribune Online gathered that the detained landgrabber who was being investigated by the DSS operatives for various crimes has now been linked with the death of one Idowu Arinadegbo, who was killed in 2013 in the same Ikeshi community.

Adeogun was arrested for allegedly killing two persons, namely Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola in 2021, in the Ipetu Baba Ode community in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government area of…