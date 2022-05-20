The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has told the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to channel their energy towards contributing to the security of their region from rising threat of insecurity.

The Convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi said this while reacting to a comment credited to the spokesman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia where he referred to the spokesperson of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as a security threat.

Professor Abdullahi explained that the statement earlier released by Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed were authorized by the Forum and represents its position.