IGP reassures proactive measures to tackle insecurity in South East

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has reassured proactive measures to tackle challenges of insecurity in Anambra State and the South East region in general.

This was said in a statement by the newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mr John Amadi, when he visited Anambra Police Command Headquarters, on Thursday, to interact with officers and men of the Command on the security situation.

Tribune Online gathered that Mr Amadi is the supervising DIG for the South East and of Research and Planning at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The DIG who was accompanied by the state Commissioner Of Police Anambra State, Mr Echeng Echeng…