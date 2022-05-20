Mercedes just sold the world’s most expensive car for $142 million

Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world’s most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker’s collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.

That price makes it the most expensive car known to ever have been sold, according to Hagerty, a company that tracks collector car values.

Money from the sale will be used to establish the Mercedes-Benz Fund, a global scholarship fund, Mercedes said in an announcement.

The previous record sale price for a car was reported as $70 million paid in 2018 for a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO.

The Mercedes that was sold was one…