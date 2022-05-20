Methodist Bishop declares governorship ambition

A Methodist clergy, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has declared his aspiration to govern Abia State under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing faithful at the Party Headquarters in Umuahia Friday, Bishop Onuoha, who is also the President, of Vision Africa Radio, Umuahia said he would rule the state through an 11-point agenda which includes Security and Social Welfare, Digital Economy and Information Technology Transformation, Transparency and Accountability, and International Relations/Development Agencies.

Others include Job Creation/Youth and Women Empowerment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Participatory Governance, Education for sustainable development,…