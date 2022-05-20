NAHCON screens 7 airlines for 2022 Hajj

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday commenced screening of airlines that would participate in the airlift of intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj.

No fewer than seven airlines have indicated interest in the airlift.

They are Azman Air, Med-View Airline, Max Air, FlyNas, Skypower Express, Westlink Airlines and Arik Air.

Out of the seven airlines, six are domestic operators while FlyNas is a Saudi-based airline.

It was gathered that the screening exercise would be a verification of the documents of the interested carriers that turned up in 2020 following a call from NAHCON.

A source said the airlines were already screened in 2020 before the Hajj…