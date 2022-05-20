NTI advocates for inclusive education in our school curriculum

The Director and Chief Executive of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Professor Musa Maitafsir has advocated for inclusive education in our school curriculum.

He said the time has come for Nigerians to join the global community in making provision for accessible education for all its citizens without discrimination.

Maitafsir made the remarks at the opening of a two-day workshop on, “Designing of a General Studies Curriculum on Inclusive Education” held at the NTI’s headquarters in Kaduna on Friday.

Represented by the Director of Academic Services, Hajiya Hafsat Lawal Kontagora, he stressed the need for the improvement of the quality of teaching and learning in our…