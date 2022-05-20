Okada ban: June 1 deadline won’t stop enforcement — Lagos Government

The seizure of commercial motorcycles (okada) by the Lagos State Task Force will continue, despite the June 1 deadline issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for them to leave six local government areas. The six local governments are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa and Surulere.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, “The deadline does not invalidate the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which states that “no persons shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the State, and any person in contravention of this…