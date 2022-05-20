Ria Sean releases new single ‘Thai Food’

Ria Sean is a 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter from Lagos, Nigeria, signed jointly to Aristokrat Records and Island Def Jam Recordings.

She caught the attention of the public with her first single ‘Lemonade’ released in November 2020 and it created a wave in the industry. The rising star went on to drop the first single ‘Money bag’ off her debut EP which further endeared her to her fans.

The prolific moment was followed with the release of her widely acclaimed debut 6 track EP ‘Fluid’ which revealed her creativity as a songwriter and musical versatility. The EP is balanced in terms of collaborations as Ria…