ZLP moves to change name to ZDP

The Zenith Labour Party has concluded its plan to change the name of the party to Zenith Democratic Party (ZDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party’s National Chairman, Bar Dan Nwanyanwu dropped the hint at the end of a meeting with state chairmen of the party in Abuja.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting that lasted for about two hours, Bar Nwanyanwu said the decision to change the Zenith Labour Party’s name was to accommodate all shields of opinions and politicians of repute.

According to him, “many politicians have approached me that they want to join our party but they are not comfortable with the word ‘Labour’ in our name as it connotes that the party…