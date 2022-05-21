2023: My govt will partner Ndigbo to industrialize Nigeria, if elected President — Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Presidential aspirant and governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Saturday, said if elected President in the 2023 general election, his administration will partner the South East region (Ndigbo), to industrialize Nigeria.

He said the partnership will focus more on skill acquisition programmes, to engage Nigerians, especially the Youths, irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religion placement to dust down agitations and other criminal activitivites across the country.

Tambuwal who addressed Anambra delegates of PDP to the national convention at Sen. Ekwunife event center, Awka, noted that the major cause of the agitations; Boko…