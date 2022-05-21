2023: Orji Uzor Kalu’s logic 

Orji Uzor Kalu is a microcosm of what Nigerian politics shouldn’t be. Those he is milling around with form the larger organism hosting such parasites that have been sucking life out of Nigeria since the advent of democracy in the country. They are all the same kind of organisms committed mainly to their personal interests. Altruism, if it ever comes to mean anything to them, would come long after; long after the electorate have cried ad infinitum that they should rise up to their duties and responsibility. The larger society can rot for all they care, so long as their interests are secured. In Ikwuano, Abia State, this ‘go and die’ kind of disregard for others is captured…