2023: Oyo South senatorial aspirant tours Ibarapa zone, meets PDP stakeholders

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate for Oyo South senatorial district, Mogaji Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe was on a consultation tour to the three local government areas in Ibarapa land recently.

The management consultant was received by party leaders, party executives, and other stakeholders across the seven towns of Ibarapa land.

At the three local governments where he held meetings with the party leaders and supporters, the Ibadan Mogaji officially expressed his Senatorial ambition to leaders, elders, and the overwhelming crowd of party faithful in attendance.

The elders expressed joy at having a man of Tegbe’s calibre join the PDP and confidence in his…