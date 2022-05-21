2023 presidency: I will run an all-inclusive government, says Amaechi

Immediate past Minister of Transportation and frontline Presidential aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has assured that he would run an all-inclusive government where everyone would be a stakeholder and contribute to nation building, if he clinches his party’s ticket and wins in the general election.

The former Transportation Minister made the remarks during a consultative visit to the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello and delegates of the party at the Government House Lokoja, Friday.

Amaechi who lauded Governor Bello for his ambition to be President in his fourties, however said he (Amaechi) is the most experienced of…