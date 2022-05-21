2023: Tegbe tours Ibarapa zone, meets PDP stakeholders

The PDP consensus candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Mogaji Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe was on a consultation tour to the 3 Local Government Areas in Ibarapaland and was met and received by a huge crowd of supporters.

Tegbe was received by party leaders, party executives, and other stakeholders across the 7 towns of Ibarapa land.

At the three local governments where he held meetings with the party leaders and supporters, the Ibadan Mogaji officially expressed his Senatorial ambition to leaders, elders, and the overwhelming crowd of party faithful in attendance.

The Elders expressed joy at having a man of Tegbe’s caliber join the PDP and confidence in his competence. They…