Edo 2023: We are set for primaries, says PDP Secretary

Ahead of the nationwide primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) commencing tomorrow, the Edo State Chapter Secretary, Mr Hilary Otsu has assured all the aspirants of their readiness and level playing field for the exercise.

Otsu who spoke weekend in Benin said that the main opposition party was fully prepared for the exercise in the state.

He said that the House of Assembly primary for the 24 constituencies in the state is scheduled to hold at 10 am in the various areas while that of the House of Representatives will hold later in the day.

The scribe who said that he is not envisaging any problem from any quarter however warned trouble makers to keep away from the…