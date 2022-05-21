I have mind, courage to defend interest of Ndigbo ― Wike

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Governor Nyesom Wike, has assured Ndigbo that he has the mind and courage to defend their interest.

Wike stated this in Umuahia on Friday when he met with Abia delegates assuring Ndigbo that he will address their matter if he becomes the President, come 2023.

Wike who was soliciting their support for him, added “I have the mind and courage to defend the interest of Ndigbo. When I am the President, I will address the injustice.”

Nigeria, he said is in problem, adding “we want the problem to be cleared. Our people cannot be dying the way they are dying. We must be able to protect our people.”

He stressed the need for…