My husband sold furniture in my room for food —Wife tells court

A housewife, Bilkisu Ahmad, has brought a divorce suit against her husband, Sulaiman, at a Shari’a court in Kaduna, Kaduna State for allegedly selling the furniture in her room.

The complainant who resides in Rigasa Area of Kaduna, told the court that her husband sold her furniture following his inability to provide her with shelter and food for over one year.

“I have been living with my parents for over a year. I want divorce if he can’t take care of me,” Bilkisu said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sulaiman, responding did not deny the claims…