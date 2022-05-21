Nigeria signs MoU with Japan to develop baseball, softball

Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA), the Embassy of Japan and the Japan-Africa Baseball and Softball (J-ABS) Foundation on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop baseball and softball in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Kazuyoshi Matsunaga, said the baseball sport would help kids learn democratic ideas, respect for rules, and build peace.

“I believe that there is great potential for the sport, especially community sport, as it has a unique way of making a positive impact in the society.

“It allows participation of people of all backgrounds and abilities. It allows the players to experience joy, form…