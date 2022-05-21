Nigeria’s presidency not for moneybags, says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said if entrusted with the ticket of the party and ultimately the mandate of Nigerians in 2023, he would ensure an end to banditry and insurgency in the country.

He gave the assurance in Kaduna State as part of his interactive session with delegates ahead of the party presidential convention.

Fayemi told party faithful in the North West state of his role in resolving security challenges in Siera Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka and noted that his experience would come in handy in restoring peace in his country.

He said: I’m one of the few Nigerians with…