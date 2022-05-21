Public outcry forces NRC to suspend Abuja-Kaduna train resumption indefinitely

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced an indefinite suspension of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train services, which were initially scheduled to resume on the 23rd May, 2022. This is even as findings revealed that outcry from the families of the kidnapped victims of the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train is the major reason behind the latest development at the NRC.

Spokesman of the NRC, Mr Mahmud Yakub, in a statement on Friday said a new date would be announced: “soonest.”

In the statement, the NRC apologised for the delay in the resumption of the service even as it assured the families of the kidnapped victims that it was working very hard to safely…