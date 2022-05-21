Realtor facilitates  construction of a mosque at Ogun NUJ secretariat as Pa James gets car, landed property

A realtor and Chief Executive Officer, Pelican Estate, Alhaji Babatunde Adeyemo, has facilitated the construction of a mosque at the secretariat of the Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abeokuta.

This is just as a veteran actor who is the estate’s ambassador, Pa Kayode Olasehinde otherwise known as Pa James was given a brand new car as part of the realtor’s 43rd birth anniversary.

At the NUJ secretariat, Adeyemo said the construction of the mosque was facilitated with assistance from Muslim brothers and sisters, adding that he took up the challenge to complete the project as the chairman of the building committee when there was a paucity of…