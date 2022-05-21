Why some people see alternative medicine as magic —Omisande

Dr Cyril Omisande is a professor of clinical magnetology and President of Cyrillic College of Technology, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on the influence of alternative medicine on human life, among other issues.

As a professor of clinical magnetology, how do you think this aspect of the medical line is useful for humans?

Magnet therapy is very useful. It has been an age-long process; it is not new. It is only now that people have developed it for health purposes. In the olden days, in Egypt and other places, people have been using magnets. Even as we are, the earth we are in now uses magnets. All human beings have a magnetic…