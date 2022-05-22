10 killed, arms, ammunition recovered as police invade criminal hideout in Delta

No fewer than 10 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers have been neutralised and arms and ammunition recovered as operatives of the Delta Police Command engaged criminals in their hideout in the Kwale axis of Delta State.

Giving details of the sting operation carried out in the wee hours of Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said five AK 47 rifles, six magazines and 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

Several of the hoodlums, he added, escaped with gunshots during the fierce clash with the police operatives.

“Delta State Police Command has again recorded another major success in the fight against crime and criminality…