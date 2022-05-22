Black Sunday in Anambra, as gunmen kill mother, four children, two others 

It was a black Sunday in Anambra State following the killing of six persons in various locations in the state by gunmen.

Out of the number, four of them were siblings with their mother. The incident happened at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The others took place at Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area, while another man was killed at Nanka Orumba North Local Government Area, all in Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists, that the gunmen invaded those areas and opened fire on the victims and left.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, could not confirm the incidents, as he said the details were sketchy

Rather, he…