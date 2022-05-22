Cancer: The killer cankerworm – Tribune Online

SADE OGUNTOLA reports that many cancer patients in Nigeria die needlessly every year due to lack of equipment for

diagnosis, even as a cancer centre envisioned by a late medical doctor to save patients’ lives through early detection and

diagnosis lie prostrate due to lack of funds to complete it.

Nigeria, a country of 200 million people currently has fewer than five functional radiotherapy machines, meaning one machine to about 50 million Nigerians! Thus, the scarcity of radiation therapy in Nigeria has led to higher costs of treatment.

In a country where the minimum monthly wage is about N30,000, breast cancer patients have to pay more than N1.5 million for radiotherapy…