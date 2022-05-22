Don’t stop learning (II) – Tribune Online

Last time we began looking at the issue of learning. We saw that for our lives to count we must be lifelong learners. Learning is indispensable to a life that will keep being relevant and impactful.

“Intelligent people are always ready to learn. Their ears are open for knowledge. “ Proverbs 18.15 NLT

We must understand that the key to relevance in our chosen field is to be up to date in our knowledge base. We must be committed to personal growth which will not just happen.

Life is an unconscious teacher but we must be conscious learners. Learning does not just happen. It demands being deliberate about it.

“Learning is not attained by chance. It must be sought for with…