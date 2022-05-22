Encomiums, accolades as Okubadejo retires from priesthood

THE Cathedral of Saint Peters, Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, last week witnessed an unprecedented number of guests when the Anglican Communion Brigades, Ibadan North Diocese, hosted a retirement and send-forth parade for The Most Reverend (Dr) Segun Okubadejo, the Archbishop of Ibadan Province and Lord Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese.

It was a befitting end to the career of Rev Okubadejo, who many described as exceptional in the work of God, the Boys and Girls Brigade and every other aspect of life.

The event was hosted in honour of the man of God who also distinguished himself in the activities and care for the Boys and Girls Brigade of the Ibadan North Diocese as he has been their…