How Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority sold N2bn assets for N13m

The office of the Auditor-General for the Federation has queried the management of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority for reportedly selling off government Plant, Property and Equipment (PPE) valued at over N2bn for a paltry sum of N13.618m million.

Consequently, the Public Accounts Committee, PAC, of the House of Representatives being chaired by Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke drilled the Managing Director of the Agency, Olufemi Odumosu last Friday to unravel the mystery behind the deal

However, Odumosu who justified his action told the Committee that PPE were disposed through public actions carried out by the auctioneers appointed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources,…