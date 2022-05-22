ICPC to partner ACTU, EMDI in the fight against corruption ― Owasanoye

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has called for partnership with the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI), describing the institute as a veritable tool in combating and preventing corruption and to ensure corrupt free organisation in the society.

Owasanoye who stated this in Akure, the Ondo state capital during a 3-day mandatory training for ACTU members, organised by the EMDI in collaboration with the ICPC said the unit was designed to assist in combating and preventing corruption in ministries, departments and agencies.

The ICPC…