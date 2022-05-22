Jigawa PDP selects candidates through consensus

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State got its 41 candidates for the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives through consensus.

Report from the state revealed that the exercise was conducted peacefully in the 30 State House Assembly and 11 House of Representatives constituencies in the 27 local government areas as candidates were selected by consensus.

All the 30 candidates were unopposed and affirmed by the delegates as guided by the electoral law.

Speaking on the primary elections, the state PDP chairman, Honourable Babandi Ibrahim Gumel expressed appreciation to the leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, for his support and guidance.

…