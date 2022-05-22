Lawan refutes reports of withdrawal

Senate President and frontline presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Lawan, has refuted reports of him withdrawing from the presidential race to pursue another term in the senate.

In a statement issued, on Sunday by the Spokesperson of Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Iyke Ekeoma, Lawan clearly dismissed the possibility of running for another term in the Yobe East Senatorial district

While encouraging his supporters not to entertain fear as he is working tirelessly to emerge the candidate of the APC, described as mischief, the reports that he has withdrawn from the race, noting that those who planted the report were jittery of his…