NEMA tasks subnational governments on disaster risk management

Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the weekend tasked the sub-national government with the need to play active roles in disaster risk management across the country.

Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mustapha Habib Ahmed who unveiled the documents alongside various stakeholders and experts in Abuja, unveiled the Disaster Risk Management Implications for the 2022 seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) with a view to enhancing the level of preparedness, mitigation and response across the country.

“We are aware of the increasing global risk of flooding from natural and…