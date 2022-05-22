Okada ban: Lagos Arewa community directs members to keep to rule

The Arewa community in Lagos State on Sunday directed all its members across the state to comply with the provisions of the laws existing in Lagos, including the one which a few days ago placed a total ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles called okada in six local governments and nine local councils developed areas, saying the law was not new having been in existence for over 10 years.

The community, under the aegis of Lagos State Arewa Community General Assembly (LASACOMM), said this in a 9- point communiqué issued at the end of its meeting, pointing out that it took this unanimous decision as its members were law-abiding and will always continue to intimate on all…