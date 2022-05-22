Primaries: Abaribe, Wabara, Ugochukwu, others warn of ‘impending’ PDP implosion

Seven governorship aspirants and six other party elders were among those warning the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of a possible implosion if it allows a certain cabal to seize the party and impose its candidates for the 2023 elections.

The party stakeholders, who are particularly concerned about the developments in the Abia State chapter of the main opposition party, include Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who is a governorship aspirant; six of his co-governorship aspirants, including Ude Oko Chukwu (Deputy Governor, Abia State), Senator Emma Nwaka (former PDP State Chairman), Dr Chima Anyaso, Chief Ncheta Omerekpe, Chief Samson Orji and Chief…