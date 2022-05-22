Saraki: Harnessing private, public sector skills for governance

A former ogvernor of Kwara State and leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the forthcoming election, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is seen not to rest on his oars to sail through his ambition of becoming President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor against all odds. Saraki, a relatively young political colossus, according to Nigeria’s political lexicon, has the capacity and experience needed to lead a country that is diverse in culture, language, and beliefs.

Smart, intelligent, and cerebral as he is, Saraki retrospectively in 2015 won the Presidency of the Senate election on the basis of competence and ability to negotiate, lobby, and canvass for support…